Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Government signs MoU with NTPC for setting up industrial training institute in Khargone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NTPC Limited for setting up an industrial training institute (ITI) at a village in Khargone district.

The MoU was signed between NTPC Limited and the state department of technical education, skill development and employment for setting up an ITI at Bediya village in Sanawad tehsil, an official said.

According to the MoU, NTPC will allocate its community development budget of Rs 13.70 crore towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment, machinery, landscaping etc, a release stated.

The ITI, which will be run by the state government, will impart training for six trades such as electricals, fitting, welding, motor mechanics, refrigeration and air conditioning, it said.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:02 PM IST
