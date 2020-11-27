Madhya Pradesh: Government school students to get two dresses from self-help groups

School education department has released the specifications related to school dress to be provided to students of class 1-8, after cabinet gave nod that school dresses should be prepared by SHGs (Self Help Groups).

Each student will get two dresses and the SHGs will be paid Rs 600 per dress. The school education department will pay 75% of amount in advance to SHGs and remaining after verification of school dress and supply details.

State Rural Livelihood Mission, Women Finance and Development Corporation and State Urban Livelihood Mission will act as nodal agencies and coordinate with Rajya Shiksha Kendra. For the session 2020-21, Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAPIT) has prepared a SHG livelihood portal. Nodal agencies will verify the SHGs according to their localities.

Collectors will decide on efficiency of SHGs and allot work of preparing school dresses accordingly. SHGs have to provide the dresses in time decided by the district authorities. According to specifications provided by department, the SHGs have to use cloth with 64-70% polyester and 33% cotton. For girls, a tunic and shirt will be considered as a pair of dress while for boys half pant and half shirt has been decided as a pair.