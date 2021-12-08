Madhya Pradesh: Government orders inquiry into tenders floated during Congress rule

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the tenders of smart city projects floated during the Congress government. The minister gave the information to the media here on Tuesday.

On Monday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting of urban development and housing projects. During the meeting, Chouhan expressed annoyance over non-functional CCTV cameras of Smart City projects including other development works of the department.

The UAD minister Singh said irregularities have been found in the tenders floated during 15 months of Congress government. The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the tenders.

At the meeting, chief minister said that he would interact with elected representatives of the seven Smart Cities - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar and Satna.

He will review the schemes being implemented in all the seven cities point-wise. He will inspect the ongoing projects in Sagar on December 10.

The officials said 587 schemes worth Rs 6,600 crore are being implemented in the state. Out of this, works worth Rs 1,577 crore have been completed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:18 AM IST