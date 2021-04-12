Madhya Pradesh: Government offers space to private hospitals for Covid treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has offered to provide space to private hospitals to set up their medical facilities in a bid to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan also said the supply of Remdevisir injections would be normalised within the next two or three days as the government has started procuring the key anti-viral drug.

The demand for the drug has gone up in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The CM said the viral infection can be controlled if people adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"I believe that instead of a lockdown in cities, people should lock their faces with masks and lock themselves in their homes tocontrol the spread of the viral infection," Chouhan said.

He said the state has also placed an order for 2,000 oxygen concentrators (a medical device that filters surrounding air and delivers purified medical grade oxygen) for adequate supply of the oxygen to the COVID-19 patients.

"We have made an offer to private hospitals that we will provide them space and they should start their own medical set up there," Chouhan said.