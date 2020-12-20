Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls over I-T report, chief minister consults BJP leaders

According to sources, the government has also begun to discuss the issue with the Central leadership of the ruling party. There is no such evidence in the report as can prove that those officers gave money to the Congress for the election.

The officers who have been accused of keeping crores of rupees at their residences are getting ready to challenge the income-tax department. Requesting not to be named, these officers said had they kept such huge amount of money at their residences the income-tax officials should have confiscated it.

For that reason, Chouhan may ponder over the report again and take a decision on it in a day or two. Before handing over the inquiry to the Economic Offences Wing, the government may seek the opinion of the law department. Chouhan wants to take a decision after sifting through the pros and cons of the matter. The law will take its own course, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while replying to media queries on EC letter to the state government.

Confusion over names of party-hoppers

The state government is in a dilemma over taking action on the report because of those leaders who have defected to the BJP. Their names have figured in the report. Therefore, an FIR has also to be registered against those 13 legislators who have joined the BJP from the Congress. Of them, three are ministers and six legislators. Taking action against them may rattle the BJP government.