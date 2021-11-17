Madhya Pradesh: Government may sell Kailaras sugar factory, says farmers

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The government might sell the sugar factory for Rs 86 crore in Kailaras, said Kisan leader Gayaram Singh Dhakad.

The factory is spread over one kilometer area on MS road. The cost of the land is Rs 1 crore.

The government may earn some crores of rupees by selling a few square feet land of the factory and pay the dues to the farmers and workers of the unit, Dhakad said.

At the same time, the government should install new machines and restart the factory, he said.

Dozens of farmers handed over a memorandum to Tehsildar Bharat Kumar on Wednesday.

The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A copy of the memorandum was also sent to the liquidator of the factory.

The farmers also held an agitation on the factory premises. Dhakad said that the politicians visited the area just before elections and assured the farmers that the factory would be reopened, but the government had started the process for selling it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:25 PM IST