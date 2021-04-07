Madhya Pradesh government lays down rules for treatment and admission of Covid-positive patients

BHOPAL: The state government has issued various orders to provide better treatment to corona patients of the state. The Food and Drug Controller issued the orders on Wednesday to all the chief medical and health officers to ensure the availability of Remdesiver injections for the treatment of corona-infected patients in the state.
The ministry of health and family welfare has restricted emergency use of the injection. The injection is given to patients who are corona-infected — from moderate to severe cases. The CM&HOs are instructed to ensure the availability of the injection in the districts and also to keep watch on the use of the injection. It is instructed that the use of the injection shall be written on the prescriptions and also in the medical records of the patients. The prescription of the injection will be the responsibility of the pharmacist, doctor, hospital or nursing home concerned.
Costs of testing
The government has also fixed the cost of testing for the ABG test (maximum Rs 600), for D-Dimer test (Rs 500), Procalcitoin (Rs 1,000), CRP test (Rs 200), Serum Ferritin test (Rs 180) and for the IL 6 test (Rs 1,000).
The laboratories or the hospitals and nursing home are bound to take the amount till April 30 and, after that, they can resume to old testing costs.
If they fail to comply with the orders, the labs will be booked and penalty of two years’ imprisonment imposed on the person/s concerned.
Video calls by doctor
Detailed instructions on home isolation of patients have also been given to the CM&HOs. They have been asked to prepare the kit of the listed medicines of around 60 per cent of the total active cases.
Six drugs are listed which can be given to home-isolated patients.
It has been instructed that the district Covid Command and Control Centre doctor shall take video calls and shall asked the prescribed questions from the patients.
Admission criteria
The health commissioner has issued the directions for admitting corona-infected patients and also the discharge criteria. For the dedicated Covid health centres, the health department has sent the clinical criteria for admissions:
The SPO2 shall be less than 94 per cent
The respiratory rate shall be higher than 24 per minute
Pregnant Covid-positive women and those with age higher than 60 years with co-morbidities with symptoms
Chest X-ray showing lobar/multi-lobar bilateral lung consolidation
Symptoms of septic shock and others
Remdesivir blackmarketing: Nadda urged to take action
BJP leader Govind Malu has raised the issue of blackmarketing of the drug, Remdesivir, used for the treatment of the corona infection. He asked Union health minister JP Nadda to take action in the matter.
One of the important drugs used for the treatment of the coronavirus is being sold by the companies—and also by the chemists—at a high price. Malu said that the cost of the drug is around Rs 899-Rs 1,200, but it is selling at between Rs 4,800 and Rs 5,400.
Malu asked the Union minister to bring the drug under the Drug Price Control Order and to reduce the amount of the drug.
