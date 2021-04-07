Madhya Pradesh government lays down rules for treatment and admission of Covid-positive patients

BHOPAL: The state government has issued various orders to provide better treatment to corona patients of the state. The Food and Drug Controller issued the orders on Wednesday to all the chief medical and health officers to ensure the availability of Remdesiver injections for the treatment of corona-infected patients in the state.

The ministry of health and family welfare has restricted emergency use of the injection. The injection is given to patients who are corona-infected — from moderate to severe cases. The CM&HOs are instructed to ensure the availability of the injection in the districts and also to keep watch on the use of the injection. It is instructed that the use of the injection shall be written on the prescriptions and also in the medical records of the patients. The prescription of the injection will be the responsibility of the pharmacist, doctor, hospital or nursing home concerned.

Costs of testing

The government has also fixed the cost of testing for the ABG test (maximum Rs 600), for D-Dimer test (Rs 500), Procalcitoin (Rs 1,000), CRP test (Rs 200), Serum Ferritin test (Rs 180) and for the IL 6 test (Rs 1,000).

The laboratories or the hospitals and nursing home are bound to take the amount till April 30 and, after that, they can resume to old testing costs.

If they fail to comply with the orders, the labs will be booked and penalty of two years’ imprisonment imposed on the person/s concerned.