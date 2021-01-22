Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth 25 crore freed in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party led government's campaign against encroachers and the land mafia continues in Madhya Pradesh with 15 acre of government land in Jabalpur freed from the possession of encroachers. The value of this land has been estimated to be worth more than 25 crore.



It has been reported that action is underway against the perpetrators under the leadership of Jabalpur District Magistrate Karmveer Sharma. Major action has been taken at six other locations simultaneously. In the latest action taken by the Shivraj Chouhan government, more than 15 acre of government land with an estimated market value of Rs 25.46 crore was freed from the illegal encroachment.



As much as 12 acre of government land worth nearly Rs 18.66 crore was freed from the possession of influential Virendra Patel in Pipariya village, Baniakheda in Panagar tehsil of Jabalpur. The prized land adjoining the school and main road was being illegally occupied and cultivated for farming for 15 years by former sarpanch Virendra Patel.



Along with removing the illegal part of the posh house being built in Khajri village in the name of wife Sanjeeda Bi by historysheeter and supervised criminal Mohammad Shamim alias Shamim Kabadi, joint action was taken in collaboration with the police and municipal corporation led by the district administration. The godown built by Shamim in the nearby Chanti village was also demolished with the help of JCB machines.



Similarly action was followed against Mohanlal Patel, a resident of Pipariya village, Baniakheda, who had illegally set up the construction of godowns and shops by occupying three acre land of market value worth Rs 2 crore.