 Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

The decision has been made during a review meeting of the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase the insurance limit on surrogacy policy for women up to Rs 10 lakh.

The women giving birth to a child through surrogacy in Madhya Pradesh are till now getting the benefit of insurance only up to Rs 2 lakh. Therefore, the state government has decided to increase the amount by Rs 8 lakh for the women accepting the surrogacy policy in the state. The decision has been made during a review meeting of the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, who chaired the review meeting, has directed the board to make quick decisions after proper consideration of the surrogacy cases in the state. Confirming the report, an official with the health department told IANS: "Decision has been made to increase insurance limit for women adopting surrogacy policy up to Rs 10 lakh against. Notification would be issued soon."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Govt Following Supreme Court Guidelines On Bulldozing Houses, Loudspeaker Ban Says CM...
article-image

Amendments made in Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022

FPJ Shorts
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached For Karan Johar's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Traitors?' (Exclusive)
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached For Karan Johar's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Traitors?' (Exclusive)
Getting Paid To Go On Dates? A Thai Company Offers 'Tinder Leaves' To Their Employees For Romantic Time
Getting Paid To Go On Dates? A Thai Company Offers 'Tinder Leaves' To Their Employees For Romantic Time
IIT JAM 2025: Want To Register? Check List Of Documents You Need!
IIT JAM 2025: Want To Register? Check List Of Documents You Need!
Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore
Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore

In Madhya Pradesh, 126 institutions (ART Bank, ART Level -1 Clinic, ART Level -2 Clinic and Surrogacy) are registered under the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Regulation Act 2021. During the meeting, it was also decided that the F forms filled during sonography can be uploaded anytime in the next five days and not on the same day.

The officials have been instructed to focus on streamlining the technical procedures for uploading digital Form F. Notably, earlier this year, the Centre has modified the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022 and notified that both gametes need not come from a married couple in case they are certified as suffering from a medical condition.

According to the amended rule, the couple can have a child born through surrogacy but must have at least one gamete from the intending couple. The the new rule also made it clear that single women (widow or divorcee) undergoing surrogacy must use self-eggs and donor sperm to avail surrogacy procedures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

81-Year-Old Jabalpur Woman Crafts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols From Betel Nuts Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav

81-Year-Old Jabalpur Woman Crafts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols From Betel Nuts Ahead Of Ganesh Utsav

Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh Government Increases Insurance Limit For Surrogacy Up To ₹10 Lakh

MP September 4 Weather Update: State Nears Full Rain Quota; Brace For Heavy Showers

MP September 4 Weather Update: State Nears Full Rain Quota; Brace For Heavy Showers

"It is good And Welcomeable Step," Says MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari On Introduction Of Anti-Rape...