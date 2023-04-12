Madhya Pradesh: Government houses in Tawa colony to be razed to set up district hospital unit

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Government houses in Tawa colony will be demolished for building a new unit of the district hospital there.

Since the work of the hospital unit is going to start soon, the administration has issued notice to the residents asking them to vacate the houses.

The women members of the government employees who live in the colony came to the collectorate to meet collector Neeraj Kumar Singh at a public hearing on Tuesday to tell their tale of woes.

Since the collector was not present, additional district magistrate Manoj Thakur heard them and asked sub-divisional magistrate Ashish Kumar Pandey to solve their problems.

The farmers who came from Gunaura expressed their resentment about the shifting of the purchase centre to a place, which is 15km off their village.

The farmers urged the administration to procure wheat at Samits, for which the farmers have been filing complaints, but since their demand was not considered, they showed their anger.

Farmers said if they did not get proper purchase centre, they would commit suicide at Peepul Chowk.

A farmer and deputy Sarpanch, Jagdish Gaur, said a procurement centre had been set up 15km off the village, but. The Samiti does not have enough staff, resources and space.

A resident of Narmadapuram Brijesh Shrivastava submitted an application for removing unauthorised people from his land and demarcating it.

Neha Malviya, resident of Rewa City, submitted a complaint at the public hearing that in -laws tortured her demanding more dowries.

Similarly, residents of Limsadia village Mosh Choure and Jai Choure complained that a man was illegally constructing a building and developing a drain into a road.

There were 85 complaints at the public hearing. Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Sujan Singh Rawat, ADM Manoj Thakur, SDM Ashish Kumar Pandey and other officials were present at the public hearing.