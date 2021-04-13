Madhya Pradesh government has failed to provide health services in hospitals, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress leaders on Tuesday alleged that state government has failed to provide health services to patients admitted in the hospitals. From every district, the reports are coming in which the patients are dying due to shortage of oxygen and other medical requirements.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said it is pathetic that patients in Sagar, Ujjain, Khargone, Indore and in Bhopal are dying because lack of oxygen availability. He alleged that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have said that state hospitals have adequate oxygen in hospitals, there is no shortage of Remdeisver injections, beds are also adequate. “But truth is that everything is out of order,” he added.

He added that people are running from pillar to post to get the injection and hospitals had started refusing to admit new patients because they do not have the oxygen. “The effort of government is like when the fire breaks out, it starts digging well,” Nath added.

The state media president Bhupendra Gupta has demanded to know why the minister who had failed to improve health services should not be removed.