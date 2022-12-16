Madhya Pradesh Government forms task force to examine various aspects in order to ban online gambling

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a step further in its stance to ban online gambling in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday formed a task force to examine technical, legal, and other aspects involved in banning online gambling and control online gaming.

The task force has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Dr. Rajesh Rajora. A circular has also been issued in this regard.

Circular released by the home department |

The task force consists of seven members including the additional chief secretary, principal secretary (law and legislative work), secretary (home department), etc.

Earlier, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the Madhya Pradesh government is soon going to introduce an act pertaining to online gaming, which will have a set of guidelines for the companies.

“We prepared a draft for online gaming and it will be introduced soon. Once the law comes into force, the activities related to online gaming will be controlled and the companies operating online gaming can be tightened. Apart from all these, action can be taken against those conducting such activities without permission," Mishra had said.