Madhya Pradesh Government exploiting educated youths: Bhaskar Rao Rokade

Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): “The Madhya Pradesh government is exploiting the educated youths of the state by not releasing vacancies. On the other hand, it is handing over contracts of various projects to leading industrialists so that the youth cannot bag a job.”

The aforementioned statements were made by writer Bhaskar Rao Rokade in a press conference organised in Rewa on Saturday. Further taking a dig on the state government, Rokade said that the state government is planning to increase the age of retirement from 62 years to 65 years, so that the youths do not emerge successful in bagging a job. “After suspending the labour laws, the industrialists are making the labourers work for 12 hours in a day, instead of 8 hours”, he said.

Deotalab assembly coordinator, Dr SS Tiwari, Divisional coordinator Advocate Raghuwansh Pandey, Rewa assembly coordinator Ram Ashish Tiwari, Semaria coordinator Vishnukant Kushwaha as well as other dignitaries were also present alongside Rokade in the press conference.

Read Also Rewa: School kabaddi competition concludes in Deotalab