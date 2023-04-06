Madhya Pradesh: Government efforts checked female feticide, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said female foeticide came to an end because of the state government’s efforts.

Only a few years ago, the people in northern India committed the sin of female feticide, and there was a major difference between a boy and a girl in each family, he said.

Few knew that without girls, life cycle would come to an end, so the state government has launched many schemes to empower women, he said.

Ladli Behna Yojna is not a scheme but a campaign to change the life of women, Chouhan said.

He made the statement at a Ladli Behna Sammelan in Morena stadium on Thursday when he informed the women about the government’s schemes for their welfare.

Chouhan said his government had launched Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojan and various other schemes to save women from being killed in the womb.

Women have been given 50% of reservation in elections to district Panchayats and to urban bodies to make them politically and economically strong, he said.

Women will get 50% reservation in jobs in the police and in the education department from the next year, he said.

The government has also decided to reduce 1% cost on stamp duty for property registration, so that they may own properties, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan said the budget on health had been 588 crore during the Congress rule, but it was raised to Rs 11,988 crore during the BJP regime.

The Congress did not do anything for Kanya Vivah Yojna, he said, adding that in terms of health services, what could not be done in 50 years was done in three years.

He said the health department had done outstanding work during the covid-19 pandemic.

Chouhan appealed to those who were present in the event to remain cautious because of the rise in covid-19 cases.

The Chief Minister announced that a ring road and a four-lane road from Gwalior airport to Shani temple on Enti Mountain would be constructed.

Chouhan arrived at Morena by air via Gwalior airport. A large number of people, including health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, legislators and officials of the district administration welcomed Chouhan at the helipad.

Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar showered flower petals on women.