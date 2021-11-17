Madhya Pradesh: Government doctor raped in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old doctor, working at a government hospital in Bhopal, was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage, a police officer said on Wednesday.

TT Nagar police have registered a case against the accused and have launched a search for him.

The survivor, a mother of a 19-year-old son, told the police that she met Atul Shrivastava on a social media platform. The duo became friends and started chatting. Then, they fell into love.

Shrivastava, who introduced himself as an employee of a real estate firm, told the victim that he had separated from his wife and was looking for a life partner. As the victim has also separated from her husband, she accepted his proposal.

In her complaint to police, the woman said that Shrivastava invited her to his hotel room in TT Nagar on July 14 and raped her on the pretext of marriage. Then, he raped her on many occasions.

When the victim asked Shrivastava for marriage, he denied. The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

