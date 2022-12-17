e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh government creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online gambling and gaming

Madhya Pradesh government creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online gambling and gaming

This task force will be headed by the state chief secretary, a government order issued on Friday

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force, which will make recommendations about regulating online gambling and gaming in the state after examining the technical and legal aspects.

This task force will be headed by the state chief secretary, a government order issued on Friday said.

"The task force has been constituted to examine various judicial precedents, legal situations and technical aspects related to prevention and controlling online gambling and gaming and make recommendations to the state government," an official said.

The task force includes Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Law and Legislative Affairs Department), Director (Public Prosecution), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Additional Director General of Police (MP Bhawan), Managing Director (Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation) and Secretary (Home).

Taking note of the rising incidents of children getting addicted to online games and taking extreme steps, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced in January this year that the state government would bring in a law to regulate gaming applications on mobile phones.

His announcement had come a day after an 11-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game.

Read Also
Bhopal: Inter-University Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Congress to clear stance

Madhya Pradesh BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Congress to clear stance

Madhya Pradesh government creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online...

Madhya Pradesh government creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online...

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year