Madhya Pradesh: Government committed to make state self-reliant, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses MP Assembly |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Budget session of the state Assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel addressing the session. The treasury bench members continued thumping desk as the Governor in his address praised the BJP-led state government's relentless efforts to make the state self-reliant. Much to the surprise of the ruling party members, the Opposition remained quiet and silently listened to the address. History is testimony to Opposition members creating noisy scenes and disrupting the Governor’s address.

Notably, this is the last Budget session of present Shivraj-led government as Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year. In his address, Governor said presidency of G 20 Group in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the harbinger of golden era of the country. PM had set off on a mission to make India prosperous, self-reliant and developed and MP was marching towards fulfilling this resolve step by step with the Union government, said the Governor."My government is committed to the hilt to achieve the goal of a self-reliant MP. The Global Investors Summit 2023 (held in Indore last month) was a milestone. Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 15.42 lakh crore came in, which speaks volumes of the investors' unwavering faith in the state government's industrial policy and work culture," Patel said.

Madhya Pradesh got the opportunity to host eight G 20 meetings, so far, three group meetings have been held in Bhopal, Indore and Khajuraho. His address had mention of PESA Act 2022 implemented on Tribal Pride Day, recently launched Ladli Behna Yojana and the achievements of Vikas Yatra. Five Express Highways including Atal Pragati Path is under construction and they will change the face of the state, he added.

Highlighting the keynote work done in the state, the governor said the state’s irrigation capacity has increased to more than 45 lakh hectare land and state is having integrated electricity capacity of more than 28000 Megawatt. Residential patta’s have been distributed to more than 40,000 families so far under Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana and Mukyamantri Nagriya Bhu Adikar Yojana, the Governor further said, adding that the government has broken the backbone of all kinds of mafias in state and freed more than 23,000 acre encroached land from their possession on which Suraj Colonies will be developed. Free ration is being distributed to more than 5.18 crore eligible beneficiaries. Cheetah arrival in Kuno is going to script new history. Seven new medical colleges have been established in the state and 12 are in offing, said Patel.

After the Governor's address, Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House till Tuesday.