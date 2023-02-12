Madhya Pradesh: Government clarifies on tandoor ban, says no such order issued

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday clarified that no prohibitory order was issued banning the use of tandoor in the state.

"No prohibitory order has been issued banning the use of tandoor in the state," said a government order (roughly translated from Hindi).

The reports of the Madhya Pradesh government announcing a ban on tandoors are surfacing in the media.

According to the reports, Food Department cited rising pollution for the ban on tandoors across the state. Tandoori roti or using tandoors will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh for violating the state government's order, added the reports.

What's the commotion about?

Hotels were served notices in Jabalpur in this regard recently. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Bhopal regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Food and civil supplies department has issued order to stop use of traditional earthen tandoor bhatti in which coal and wood are used as fuel.”

He said that traditional tandoor had been banned in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

