Madhya Pradesh: Government bans slow-moving & heavy vehicles within 5-km radius of Assembly near till December 30

BHOPAL: The district administration has banned the movement of tractors in a five-kilometre radius from the Vidhan Sabha. The administration issued the orders following the proposed Congress rally on the first day of the Assembly session on December 28.

Collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania issued the orders that slow-moving vehicles — such as tongas and bullock carts — and heavy vehicles — such as trucks, tractor trolleys and dumpers — and others would be banned from Monday to December 30. It is stated that the order has been issued in view of the three-day Winter session that will start on Monday.

On the other hand, the Congress party has formulated a massive plan in which Congress MLAs will take a ride on tractor trolleys, bullock carts and others to reach the Vidhan Sabha. The party will be organising the rally to show support for the farmers who are sitting in demonstration against the three agriculture laws at Delhi’s state borders. The order has been issued to pre-empt such Congress action.

MLA Jitu Patwari claims, “All the Congress MLAs will reach the Vidhan Sabha on tractors and this is a promise.” He also raised the issue of farmers against the BJP government, saying, “Why does the BJP dislike farmers and the poor? Farmers use tractors and also pull bullock carts and a ban on these means of transportation shows that they hate farmers.”