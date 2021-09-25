Madhya Pradesh: Government agrees to set up mines at 5 ghats on Chambal banks

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has agreed to set up sand mines at five Ghats on the banks of the Chambal, official sources said.

They said that it would help the administration to check the illegal mining.

Out of five, two each will be in Morena and Sheopur and one in Bhind, they further said.

There is a sanctuary for alligators over 435-sq-km area from Morena to Sheopur and Bhind districts.

In this place, mining has been completely banned. Despite that, the people from Bhind, Morena and its nearby areas are doing illegal mining, sources said.

After the proposal, a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was held with the MP Wildlife Board.

The proposal for setting up of mines in five Ghats has received the government’s nod at the meeting.

Now, the officials of the alligator sanctuary sent the proposal to the Central Government. They are waiting for the Union government’s nod.

The Rajghat-Piprai and Barbasin Ghats have been chosen for setting up mines, sources added.

At present, the illegal mining is done in these two Ghats. The alligator sanctuary belongs to the Central Government, and a committee set up by the Supreme Court monitors the activities of the sanctuary.

After the state government agreed to implement the proposal, it has been sent to the Centre on December 10.

Prime Minister will preside over a meeting to be held with the National Wildlife Board to take a decision over the issue.

After that, if the board approves the proposal, it go to the committee set up by the Supreme Court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:40 PM IST