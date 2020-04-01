Madhya Pradesh: Goverment staff retired on Mar 31 appointed on contract for 3 months amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: To combat with COVID-19 and to overcome from the staff crunch, the state government has decided to appoint officials retired on March 31. These officials will get contractual appointment for three months.

The state government on Wednesday issued orders stating officials and employees retired on March 31 will continue to be in service on contract basis from April 1 for three months.

The class three and four appointments will be done by their respective department heads, but they have to take the approval from the collector.

The class-2 appointment will be done by divisional commissioner, the proposal will be approved by the collector.

The appointment of class-1 will be done by the government level, the proposal will be approved by the department head concerned.

The home department will deal with the appointments of the police department. The class-3 and 4 appointments will be done by the range IG, the SP will going to approve the proposal.

The appointment of class-2 will be done by the DGP on the approval of IG. The government have instructed to complete the procedure till April 7.