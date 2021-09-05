Madhya Pradesh: Google Gyan makes examinees better than examiners: Professors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Google and other social media have penetrated the medical education and have changed the medical pattern. As a result, students get updated knowledge before attending classes. This forces teachers to update themselves accordingly, say medical college professors.

Earlier, students depended on text books whose contents hardly changed for up to five years or more. So, the teachers were well-versed with the subjects. This has changed now.

Dr Sushil Jindal, diabetologist and Professor in People Medical College, said there is sea change in teaching pattern in medical colleges. “Because of Google, students remain updated about diseases and technique of diagnosis. They raise doubts and questions in classes. So, teachers have to update themselves to give correct answers,” he added.

There is another factor. There is shortage of dead bodies needed by medical students for studies. On Google platform, hi-tech virtual teaching is available that benefits students without corpse.

“Thirdly, with online teaching, students remain absent in classes. Fourthly, for pre-PG exams, which is based on multiple choice questions (MCQs), the students remain least interested in attending patients in hospital wards. As a result, they can’t even inject patients after passing MBBS,” he added.

Dr AK Shrivastava, former medical superintendent Hamidia Hospital and Professor Gandhi Medical College, said, “Google keeps students updated with latest knowledge. Medical students get thorough knowledge about anatomy and other branches at Google platform, hi-tech virtual teaching platforms. So, teachers need to prepare more and better.”

What does JUDA say?

Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) president Dr Arvind Meena said government has failed in providing infrastructure in hospitals and security to doctors in rural areas. “So, MBBS students focus on competitive examinations like Pre-PG etc to work in urban and metropolitan cities,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:18 AM IST