Madhya Pradesh: Good Governance School DG R Parshuram quits

BHOPAL: Former chief secretary and director general of the School of Good Governance R Parshuram resigned from his post on Thursday.

The state government wants to build the school on the basis of Central Government’s Niti Ayog.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to close Yojna Ayog (State Planning Commission) and hand it over to the School of Good Governance.

The issue came up at a meeting of Atmanirbhar MP on Wednesday that Atal Behari Vajpayee Sushasan Evam Niti Visleshan Sansthan should work for making policies for good governance and for schemes. It also came up in the meeting that the organisation should take services of other experts. According to sources, Parshuram did not agree with the suggestions that figured in the meeting.

Otherwise also, as he is over 67 years, he is not keen on doing so much work. Parshuram who retired in March 2013 got six months extension of his service period. After that, he has been the state election commissioner for five years. When the Congress returned to power the then chief minister Kamal Nath appointed him as director general of the School of Good Governance.

The state government wants to expand the activities of the School of Good Governance.