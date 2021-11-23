Madhya Pradesh: Good Governance Day, campaign to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Chouhan said that a special campaign will be organised in the state from December 25 to January 26 to mark the birthday of former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which is also celebrated as Good Governance Day on December 25, according to state government officials.

The objective of the campaign will be to ensure that the benefits and facilities available to them under welfare schemes reach the needy.

The department should review the benefits and facilities of department. If any improvement is required in making the facilities accessible to the beneficiaries easily, then the implementation of such reforms should be ensured. Chief Minister Chouhan said all the ministers incharge should review the major infrastructure works going on in their respective districts once before December 25.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:20 PM IST