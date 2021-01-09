Madhya Pradesh: Golden victory flame reaches BSF headquarters in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (golden victory flame) lit from National War Memorial on December 16 reached BSF headquarters on Friday. The four flames lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent in four directions. The flame headed for south arrived in Bhopal on January 3.

The golden victory flame at BSF headquarters here was received by Superintendent of Police Praveen. In his address, the SP paid homage to brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and courage in achieving this glorious victory.

The victory flame will remain in city till January 14, 2020. Since its arrival, the flame has been taken to police and CRPF headquarters. Commemorative events are also being held. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaign of military history, 93,000 troops surrendered and a new nation was born as a result of swift action by Indian armed forces.