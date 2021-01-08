Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Golden victory flame arrives to a grand welcome at CRPF headquarters in Bhopal

The victory flame will remain in city till January 2020, and commemorative events will be held during this period.

Golden victory flame arrived at CRPF headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday
Bhopal: The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (golden victory flame) lit from National War Memorial on December 16 on Thursday reached CRPF headquarters in the city. The four flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were sent in all four cardinal directions.

The golden victory flame at CRPF HQ Bhopal was received by PK Pandey, IGP. Flowers were showered on victory flame. In his address, IG paid homage to brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in achieving this glorious victory. The victory flame will remain in city till January 2020, and commemorative events will be held during this period. On Thursday, the flame was taken to police headquarters, Bhopal.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaign in military history, 93,000 troops surrendered and a new nation was born.

Victory flame at CRPF headquarters, Bhopal
