Madhya Pradesh: Goddess Durga temples to remain open during Navartri

Goddess Durga temples across the state will remain open during Navaratri festival. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister on Wednesday keeping in view the sentiments of lakhs of devotees. Anticipating a huge crowd of the devotees during the nine-day festival, some of the temple committees were mulling over keeping the temples closed to check corona spread.

However, the CM was not happy with the suggestions and directed that the temples of Goddess Durga will remain open for devotees. The people will follow all Corona guidelines while visiting temples seeking blessings of Maa Durga, said Chouhan. Not more than 200 people shall gather in a temple hall, and no entry will be allowed in the well of the temple, he added.