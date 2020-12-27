Madhya Pradesh: GO PICKATING, is the message young skaters conveyed to make Bhopal litter-free and eco-friendly

BHOPAL: Twenty professional skaters went around the streets in the city on Sunday morning and picked up plastic and other garbage along the way. The main objective of the event was to make people aware about waste management and promote the concept of litter-free city and eco-friendly India.
The skaters who participated included national coaches, national trainers and state-level players. The skaters were flagged off by Bhopal Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Vishal Singh.
The event named Pickating was organised by Relive Eco Foundation, a local organisation. The skaters started from Raja Bhoj Setu at 7 am and skated all the way to Capital Mall on Hoshangabad Road.
Zeeshan Khan, co-founder of Relive Eco Foundation, said it was first event of its kind in the world. "We have named the activity pickating along the lines of plogging, a word used to refer to the activity of picking up trash while jogging," he told Free Press.
"We want to connect people to environment in an innovative way. This way, they can learn about waste disposal, waste management. This method is proving to be very effective, the younger generation is connecting with us and promoting environmental protection along with fitness. We will try to take this concept across the globe so that more people can become aware," he added.