Madhya Pradesh: GO PICKATING, is the message young skaters conveyed to make Bhopal litter-free and eco-friendly

BHOPAL: Twenty professional skaters went around the streets in the city on Sunday morning and picked up plastic and other garbage along the way. The main objective of the event was to make people aware about waste management and promote the concept of litter-free city and eco-friendly India.

The skaters who participated included national coaches, national trainers and state-level players. The skaters were flagged off by Bhopal Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Vishal Singh.

The event named Pickating was organised by Relive Eco Foundation, a local organisation. The skaters started from Raja Bhoj Setu at 7 am and skated all the way to Capital Mall on Hoshangabad Road.