Madhya Pradesh: Give finished projects of Jal Jeevan Mission to Gram Panchayats, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has directed the officials to hand over the finished projects of Jal Jeevan Mission to Gram Panchayats.

Once the work is handed over, the Gram Panchayats should be advised to do the maintenance work by collecting money from the residents of the area where water is being supplied, Tomar said at a meeting with the officials in the collector’s office on Tuesday.

If the villagers wait for the government’s intervention, it will take time, so locals should take the responsibility for its maintenance, he said.

The places, where the work has been completed, should be developed into green belts, Tomar said.

He told the officials to join the pipes properly, so that the pipes are not broken.

He also directed the officials to finish the rest of the Jal Jeevan Mission work within time and maintain quality of work.

The villages, which have been left, should be included in the mission, he said.

He directed the officials not to use JCB machines to lay pipelines and, instead, employ cutters to dig up roads for the work.

JCB machines generally damage a big chunk of a road, he said, adding that entire CC roads had been damaged because of JCB machines.

The minister directed the officials to get those roads repaired.

Legislator from Ambah, Kamlesh Jatav said that the contractor laid the pipelines and left without repairing the roads.

On hearing his complaints, Tomar urged Jatav to make a list of roads and submit it to the collector, so that they may be repaired within a week.

Legislator from Morena Rakesh Mawai, Joura MLA Subedar Singh, chairperson of district Panchayat Arati Gurjar, collector Ankit Asthana, superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri and other officials were present at the meeting.

Ladli Behna Yojna benefits be given to all: Minister

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar inspected a camp for Ladli Behna Yojna at Town Hall. He learnt the process for filling the registration forms for the scheme and said nobody should be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.