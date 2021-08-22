Madhya Pradesh: Girls to get Rs 20K for admission in college, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Rs 20,000 would be given to each girl who takes admission in colleges.

The financial help would be given under Ladali Laxmi Scheme, Chouhan said on Sunday.

CM made this announcement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival.

“I assure that the government will take care of higher education of girls and arrangements are being made for it,” he tweeted.

He said that people were opposed to the reservation for women in police recruitment, but the state government reserved 30% posts for women.

“Not only this, 50% of posts for women in the recruitment of teachers have been reserved,” he said.

“We have made a policy that if a property is registered in the name of a woman, the fee will be only 1%. I am happy that due to 1% registry fee, 10% registry has been done in favour of the women,” Chouhan said.

He further said that 50% of seats in the local body elections had been reserved for women.

“I believe that if the country is to be empowered in the true sense, empowerment of women is necessary. We have decided to give government guarantee and low interest loans to women self-help groups,” he said.

He also urged the women and girls to question their brothers, while tying Rakhi, whether they have got covid-19 vaccine or not.

