Madhya Pradesh: Girls in villages of Bhind, Visidha districts commuting up to 14 km to reach school

Representational Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report on the girl students of two villages of Bhind and Visidha districts commuting long distances to reach their schools, official said on Monday.

The Commission has taken note of village Markheda in Vidisha district where the girl students of classes 11 and 12 have to travel around seven kilometres to attend their school situated in village Johad.

The Commission has asked the school education principal secretary to submit a report within a month. The human rights panel has sought to know from the official the number of students who left the school as they were unable to travel long distances. The commission also wants to know if the students have any other problems. There are around 88 higher secondary schools in the district where the students are not getting transportation facilities to reach school.

In Gatagaon village of Bhind district, the girl students have to travel around 14 kilometres to reach their school situated in Mehgaon.

Many of the students’ parents discontinued their studies as they did not want their daughters to travel such a long distance. A number of students have dropped out. The people who are sending their girls to school have to arrange for the transportation or themselves have to drop them to school, which is also affecting their monthly budget.

The principal secretary has been asked if there is any plan to upgrade the school situated in the village or any proposal to this effect has been passed. The official has been asked to look into the matter and reply. The commission also wants to know about any alternate arrangement to ensure that the girls continue their study.