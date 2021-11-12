Madhya Pradesh: GGP leader from Chhindwara lodges complaint against Kangana Ranaut's 'India got Freedom in 2014' remark

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): State president of IT Cell and Social Media of the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) Subhash Belvanshi has filed an online complaint to Mumbai police, seeking action against Bollywood actress and Padmashri awardee Kangana Ranaut.

Ranaut in an interview with a news channel on Thursday said that the Freedom gained in 1947 was a ‘Bheekh’, the country attained real freedom in 2014.

Belvansi, a resident of Chhindwara district, said that Ranaut insulted the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“I have lodged my complaint through the Greater Mumbai Police website and demanded immediate action against Ranaut, who has insulted our heros. People from each caste and religion had participated in the freedom movement,” Belvanshi told journalists.

He also added that if police did not take action against Ranaut, he would approach the court.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:58 PM IST