Madhya Pradesh gets new Martial Arts building worth Rs 18 crore

BHOPAL: The newly-constructed Martial Arts building at the Tatya Tope stadium in Bhopal was inaugurated on Wednesday to facilitate training of Wrestling, Boxing and Fencing.

The stadium has been built with a budget of Rs 18 crore. Minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia inaugurated the building during a ceremony. She practiced punching at the punching station to inaugurate the Boxing Practice Arena.

Scindia asked the players to practice and set their goal to achieve international medals. She said, “Today's hard work and dedication will result into tomorrow's strength. Every facility is available in the sports academy, which will help you reach the international level.”

She said, “We have hired best trainers and coaches to train our players to make sure they qualify Asian Games and Olympics. Services of international coaches will be taken for boxing, wrestling and fencing also and if needed, players would be sent abroad for training.”

The building, built in 30,000 square feet, has a conference hall, a library and an elevator. Director Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Technical Education Akash Tripathi and Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University Sunil Kumar were also present.

