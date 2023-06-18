Madhya Pradesh Gets National Water Award-2022

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has got the National Water Award-2022 in the best state category for conservation, promotion and management of water resources.

This is the fourth National Water Award of the country. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar honoured Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and additional chief secretary SN Mishra with a citation and a trophy at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweshwar Tudu were present at the event.

Indore Municipal Corporation was awarded the second prize in the Best Urban Local Body category water supply and distribution. Shekhawat honoured Mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargava and additional commissioner Siddharth Jain with a citation, a trophy and Rs 1.50 lakh.