Madhya Pradesh: GET JABBED: Sadhus say in support of Covid vaccination drive in state

Bhopal: In an effort to make the Covid-19 vaccination drive a huge success in Madhya Pradesh, several religious leaders and eminent personalities across the state have launched a 'Jan Jagriti Abhiyan' to raise awareness for maximum participation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched India's coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference. The municipal corporation here has organised the 'Jan Jagriti Abhiyan' to create awareness about mass participation in the inoculation drive.



The campaign is being carried out across the state at various levels.

In Bhopal, the campaign saw the participation of over 85 religious and society leaders. They committed their support and took a pledge to back the drive.



Yashwant Yadav, head of the Shivmandir Yadav Samaj Samiti of Jahangirabad area, who had participated in the programme, said that it is necessary to use face masks, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing to keep coronavirus at bay. "People should also get the vaccine jabs as soon as possible to break the virus transmission", said Yadav.