Madhya Pradesh: General promotion for UG first, second year and PG second sem; exams of UG 3rd year and PG 4th sem through Open Book Examination system

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced special provisions made for the university exams. Assuring the students of all the safety from the pandemic virus, Shivraj through his twitter handle said, "My children, the government has made special provisions for your college exams under adverse circumstances arising out of Corona. You can take online exams while staying at home. Your future along with your health is also important to me."

Elaborating the provisions, the chief minister informed that students of undergraduate first, second year and postgraduate second semester will be given admission in the upcoming year / semester based on the last year/semester exam results and internal assessment of current year/semester.

The university examinations will be held in September 2020 and the result will be declared in October 2020.

The exams of students of undergraduate third year and postgraduate fourth semester will be through the Open Book Examination system, declaring the university examinations held for the third year in March 2020 as void.

Candidates will have the facility to send their answer sheet through the open book examination system by providing their login ID / question paper on the designated website and writing the answer book and submitting it to the nearest answer book collection center and sending it by e-mail and post.

If a candidate is not able to appear in the Open Book Examination for unavoidable reasons, he will be given another opportunity. In the evaluation, students will be given 50% weightage of previous years / semesters score and 50% weightage of marks obtained in open book examination.