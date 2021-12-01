Madhya Pradesh: General category welfare commission to visit every division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday the State General Category Welfare Commission will visit every division of the state and after taking suggestions from the poor in general category an action plan will be chalked out for their welfare.

The CM was addressing a meeting of MP State General Category Welfare Commission at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

He said, 'People's participation will increase with the visit of the commission and their ideas will reach the government. Seminars, dialogues, discussions and deliberations should be held by the commission in every division. Social harmony is our basic mantra and it is our priority to provide justice to all sections.'

He said the general commission would compile all welfare schemes of the government and identify general category beneficiaries under those schemes. The commission will ensure immediate assistance to the general category people by the government in the event of disaster. There will be assistance to encourage activities like agriculture, sports, cultural, bhajan mandli etc. It will also ensure participation and representation of the general category elders in the Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojna besides undertaking other measures for the welfare of the general category's poor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:52 AM IST