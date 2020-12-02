Madhya Pradesh: General Administration Department reminds dept heads to submit ‘20-50’ reports

BHOPAL: The state government has issued reminders to all departmental heads to submit the details of employees who have completed 50 years of age, or completed service of 20 years, till December 4. The government has issued the order to the commissioners, collectors and CEOs, besides district panchayat and other departmental heads. According to the circular, every year, the departmental heads have to submit employees’ details twice a year.

According to instructions, every six months — on January 15 and July 15 each year — the department has to submit the assessment report to the General Administration Department.

But some of the department have not been paying attention to the circular. The General Administration Department had issued orders to submit the details on August 2019, September 2019, October 2019 and, recently, October 2020, but the department heads are not responding to the GAD’s orders.

Under the ‘20-50 formula’ — which means that either service of 20 years, or the age of 50 years, has been completed — the department assesses the work and records of the employees.