Madhya Pradesh: Gearing up for by-polls on 24 seats, state Congress committee appoints 8 spokesmen

BHOPAL: The Congress party has scaled up efforts to contest by-elections in the 24 state assembly constituencies. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed eight spokesmen to counter the opposition in the region. State Congress president Kamal Nath made the appointments on Sunday as part of micro management plan.

With KK Mishra back as its spokesperson, the state Congress unit appears to have done its home work properly. Mishra is known for aggressive verbal attacks specially on leaders of Gwalior- Chambal area. He has been given the charge of Gwalior region that includes Morena, Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar. Three more spokespersons Durgesh Sharma, Ravi Saxena and Ram Pandey will assist Mishra in the work.

The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta has been given the responsibility of Surkhi and Sanchi constituencies. He will counter state food and civil supplies minister Govind Rajput in Surkhi (Sagar district) and former minister Prabhuram Choudhary in Sanchi (Raisen district).

Similarly, media coordinator Narendra Saluja will look after Sanwer, Sewasara and Badnawar constituencies. Sayyad Jaffar has been given the responsibility of Anuppur. Media vice president Abhary Dubey will hold responsibility of Agar and Haatpipalia constituencies. Gupta said spokespersons will contact media persons of their given areas and conduct press conference and video conference from time to time.