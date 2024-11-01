Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day, Inaugurates Sports Facility In Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government will strive hard to ensure that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Madhya Pradesh is doubled in the next five years.

CM Yadav said this on the occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. H said that the favourable policies for industrialists will ensure the all-round development of the state. The Chief Minister said it would be possible with collective efforts from all stakeholders, including the citizens of Madhya Pradesh. "Therefore, we all should take a pledge today to make Madhya Pradesh the best state in the country," he added. Congratulating the citizens on this occasion, CM Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh has created its own identity and possibilities are emerging in various fields like industry, agriculture and IT.

खेल जगत में रोशन होता अपना मध्यप्रदेश...



आज उज्जैन में स्व. राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया बहुुउद्देशीय खेल परिसर का उद्घाटन कर खिलाड़ियों को उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं दीं एवं दीपावली मिलन समारोह में सहभागिता की।



हमारे खिलाड़ी विश्व में भारत और मध्यप्रदेश के गौरव को सतत नव शिखर… pic.twitter.com/vnuc39QTs3 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 1, 2024

"We are committed to double the state's GDP by the next five years," CM Yadav said. Yadav reminded that after taking charge as the CM of Madhya Pradesh in December last year, his government had announced the celebration of the festival of Govardhan Puja on a very large scale.

"We will also continue our love for cows and make sure that Madhya Pradesh becomes the number one state in milk production," he said. Notably, the Mohan Yadav-led MP government has initiated multi-layer activities, especially the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) to attract investments and double its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in five years to emerge as a strong economy.

Notably, the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 (except for a brief period of the Congress government). The BJP has been claiming the state has come out from the BIMARU condition and has become a 'progressive' state in the past two decades of its rule.

On the occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, cultural activities and musical performances by renowned musicians will be performed at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday evening. Playback singer Ankit Tiwari will perform on a stage designed on the theme 'Amrit Madhya Pradesh'. Traditional folk dances of tribal communities and other activities showcasing the MP's rich heritage will be performed.

A 'qawwali' session was also performed by the Sabri Brothers, Quadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the culture department will showcase their exhibitions on the Bhavan's premises. The present-day Madhya Pradesh state came into existence on November 1 following the reorganisation of states. It was created by merging the erstwhile Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal states.

