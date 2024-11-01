 Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day, Inaugurates Sports Facility In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day, Inaugurates Sports Facility In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day, Inaugurates Sports Facility In Ujjain

CM inaugurated the late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Multipurpose Sports Complex during 'Deepawali Milan Samaroh' in Ujjain.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government will strive hard to ensure that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Madhya Pradesh is doubled in the next five years.

CM Yadav said this on the occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. H said that the favourable policies for industrialists will ensure the all-round development of the state. The Chief Minister said it would be possible with collective efforts from all stakeholders, including the citizens of Madhya Pradesh. "Therefore, we all should take a pledge today to make Madhya Pradesh the best state in the country," he added. Congratulating the citizens on this occasion, CM Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh has created its own identity and possibilities are emerging in various fields like industry, agriculture and IT.

Read Also
From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

"We are committed to double the state's GDP by the next five years," CM Yadav said. Yadav reminded that after taking charge as the CM of Madhya Pradesh in December last year, his government had announced the celebration of the festival of Govardhan Puja on a very large scale.

"We will also continue our love for cows and make sure that Madhya Pradesh becomes the number one state in milk production," he said. Notably, the Mohan Yadav-led MP government has initiated multi-layer activities, especially the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) to attract investments and double its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in five years to emerge as a strong economy.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar

Notably, the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 (except for a brief period of the Congress government). The BJP has been claiming the state has come out from the BIMARU condition and has become a 'progressive' state in the past two decades of its rule.

Read Also
Indore-Chhoti Gwaltoli AQI Breaches Worrying 400-Mark After Diwali; Air Index Spikes Over 'Very...
article-image

On the occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, cultural activities and musical performances by renowned musicians will be performed at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday evening. Playback singer Ankit Tiwari will perform on a stage designed on the theme 'Amrit Madhya Pradesh'. Traditional folk dances of tribal communities and other activities showcasing the MP's rich heritage will be performed.

A 'qawwali' session was also performed by the Sabri Brothers, Quadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the culture department will showcase their exhibitions on the Bhavan's premises. The present-day Madhya Pradesh state came into existence on November 1 following the reorganisation of states. It was created by merging the erstwhile Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal states.

(Except for the headline & strap, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

Madhya Pradesh Youth Succumbs To Burns After Mobile Phone Slips Into Boiling Oil While Cooking & Its...

Madhya Pradesh Youth Succumbs To Burns After Mobile Phone Slips Into Boiling Oil While Cooking & Its...

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Income Tax Department's Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme 2.0 Comes Into Effect

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...

Madhya Pradesh GDP To Double In 5 Years, Says Confident CM Mohan Yadav On 69th Foundation Day,...