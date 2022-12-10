Madhya Pradesh: Gautam promises to work for Development of Devtalab in Rewa

Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, Girish Gautam |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of the MP Assembly Girish Gautam took part in various events during his visit to the district on Friday, official sources said. He interacted with some villagers at the residence of Ganga Singhin Piprahi and at the garden of Ramjanki temple in Kulbaheria. He heard the problems of villagers asked the officials to solve those issues.

Gautam said that the government is providing benefits to the common man under various schemes along with developing infrastructure.

In terms of welfare schemes, Devtalab assembly constituency will be made into number one in the state, Gautam said, adding that besides constructing roads, the government is paying attention to medical facilities.

Gautam said he would continue to work for welfare of the people of Devtalab.