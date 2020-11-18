Madhya Pradesh: Gau Cabinet in state, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan becomes head

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed Gau Cabinet to fulfill the RSS agenda. Such a cabinet has been formed to make plans for protection of cows.

The first meeting of the cabinet will be held at Gaur reserved forest at Salria in Agar Malwa on November 22.

Chouhan is the president of the Gau Cabinet. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Forest Minister Vijay Shah, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Minister of Animal Husbandry Prem Singh Patel are members of the committee.JN Kansotia is additional chief secretary of animal husbandry is member secretary

Reacting to Gau Cabinet formation, MPCC president Kamal Nath said before the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2018, Chouhan had announced that Cow Ministry would be formed.

Nath said Chouhan had also announced that cowsheds would be set up and reserved forests made. Nath said the Congress government had made provision for paying Rs 20 daily for cow fodder, but the present government reduced it.

Nonetheless, good sense has prevailed in the present government because of the Congress’s work for protection and preservation of cows, Nath said.

Mishra said Geeta, Ganga and Gau Mata (cow) are part of Indian culture. The Congress had talked a lot about cow protection, but it never built a cowshed, Mishra said.

Cowsheds have been made during the past seven months and the Gau Cabinet set up to speed up the work for cow protection, he said.

As the Congress had been talking about cow protection, the RSS advised the government to speed up the work related to it.

Before the assembly election of 2018, the Congress had announced if the party came to power it would set up cowsheds.

Therefore, after the Congress had formed government cow-related work got an impetus. Now, the BJP does not want to hand over the issue of cow to the Congress through the Gau Cabinet.