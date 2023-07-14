 Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights

Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights

Locals stated that immense inconvenience is caused to the commoners, due to dysfunctional street lights.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Street light | Representative Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Ganj Basoda municipality is persevering in its efforts to fix the street lights installed in the square intersections and streets in the town, which have become dysfunctional, at a speedy pace.

Locals stated that immense inconvenience is caused to the commoners, due to dysfunctional street lights, and the move by the municipality would help the citizens and the commuters to move in the city at night.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu Arrives In Gwalior, Will Have Lunch With Scindia At His Royal Jai...
article-image

Municipality officials said that the areas where the street lights have been fixed includeKeshav Vatikastreet, Char khambastreet, Jaistambh chowk and sundry other localities lying in the remaining wards of the down.

It is noteworthy that earlier, the troubled residents of the town had approached the municipality chairman Shashi Anil Yadav regardingdysfunctional street lights at night and inconvenience being faced by them due to the same.

Apart from this,senior BJP leader Manoj Yadav had also insisted on improving the arrangements by chairing a meeting with the employees of the department concerned,after which the restoration work has finally begun.

Read Also
MP: Miscreants Beat Sarpanch To Death In Rajgarh, Loot Over 200 Grams Of Gold, 5 Kg Silver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ahimsa Public School Of Chhatarpur Inspected

Madhya Pradesh: Ahimsa Public School Of Chhatarpur Inspected

Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights

Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Umaria In Tight Spot Due To Frequent, Unannounced Power Cuts

Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Umaria In Tight Spot Due To Frequent, Unannounced Power Cuts

MP: BJP Jhuggi-Jhopdi Cell To Organise Tiffin Meetings In All Divisions Ahead Of Assembly Elections

MP: BJP Jhuggi-Jhopdi Cell To Organise Tiffin Meetings In All Divisions Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes

Madhya Pradesh: Process To Select NCC Cadets Concludes