Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Persevering In Efforts To Fix Street Lights

Street light | Representative Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Ganj Basoda municipality is persevering in its efforts to fix the street lights installed in the square intersections and streets in the town, which have become dysfunctional, at a speedy pace.

Locals stated that immense inconvenience is caused to the commoners, due to dysfunctional street lights, and the move by the municipality would help the citizens and the commuters to move in the city at night.

Municipality officials said that the areas where the street lights have been fixed includeKeshav Vatikastreet, Char khambastreet, Jaistambh chowk and sundry other localities lying in the remaining wards of the down.

It is noteworthy that earlier, the troubled residents of the town had approached the municipality chairman Shashi Anil Yadav regardingdysfunctional street lights at night and inconvenience being faced by them due to the same.

Apart from this,senior BJP leader Manoj Yadav had also insisted on improving the arrangements by chairing a meeting with the employees of the department concerned,after which the restoration work has finally begun.