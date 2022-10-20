Madhya Pradesh: Gamblers attack ASI, 2 cops

Nasrullaganj (Sehore): An assistant sub-inspector among three policemen were injured after being attacked by gamblers at a local gambling den, police said on Wednesday.

As per sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Aakash Amalkar, the Dial-100 police service personnel received information about few men gambling at Sarvhara Colony located on Rest House Road.

A police led by ASI Mukesh Singh Rajput reached the spot and nabbed the gamblers who attacked them.

SDOP Amalkar also told the media that the women present at gambling den raised protest and they too attacked police personnel. ASI Singh, head constable Dharmendra, inspector Vipin were injured and were taken to the Nasrullaganj civil hospital.

Another police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. “Eight accused involved in the incident are still at large, to nab whom, a manhunt has been launched,” said SDOP Amalkar.

