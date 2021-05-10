Madhya Pradesh: Fuel prices start rising again, petrol up 26 paise, diesel Rs 32 per litre

New Delhi/Bhopal: On the expected lines, oil companies did not wait long and raised the price of petrol and diesel steeply across the country on Monday.



Accordingly, Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 26 paise and 32 paise a litre to Rs 91.53 and Rs 82.06 per litre respectively in Delhi.



Prior to the increase, petrol and diesel were being retailed at Rs 91.27 and 81.73 per litre respectively in the national capital. The two auto fuel prices were static for two day weekend period prior to this increase.



Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price increased on Monday but its quantum varied depending on the level of local levies in respective states.



Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some places in Maharastra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.