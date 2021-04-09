Madhya Pradesh: Frontline and healthcare workers to get corona jabs at government centres

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

Healthcare and frontline workers will be registered at the government vaccination centres for the first dose. This decision has been taken because of forgery in the first dose of the jab given to those workers. In the name of healthcare and frontline workers, many people aged 18 to 45 years got vaccinated. After that, the central government stopped the registration of people from these groups from April 4.

The registration of people from these groups is going to restart. Registration of healthcare and frontline workers below 45 years will be done at the government vaccination centres. They have to submit photo identity cards at these centres for registration. Apart from that, they have to carry certificates of being healthcare and frontline workers to the centres.

The respective departments will issue the certificates to those workers. The departments concerned will be responsible for verification of the documents. The officers posted to those centres will check the certificates.

Many people belonging to those groups have got vaccinated. It is because of that that the guidelines made by the government have lost importance. Instructions have been issued to strictly follow those rules.