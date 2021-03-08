Madhya Pradesh: From Chair to Marshal — all-woman affair in House

BHOPAL: The House looked different on International Women’s Day on Monday. As soon as the House session began, Speaker Girish Gautam urged legislator Jhuma Solanki to take the Chair and conduct the House.

It was Solanki who conducted the entire Question Hour. Instead of male marshals who regularly accompany the Speaker, women marshals entered the House with him. This was the first time in the House that women marshals entered the House with the Speaker.

Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma demanded that women should be given 50% reservation in jobs. PC Sharma demanded a cut in the price of cooking gas on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra congratulated women on the occasion. He urged the House to keep away from making allegations and counter-allegations at least for the day. A party that had a president with a Western culture would always have problems, he said.