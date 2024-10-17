Madhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police

Deceased Rajesh | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred in the Antari area of Gwalior on Thursday, where a man killed his friend after being slapped during an argument. Later, the accused even surrendered to the police after committing the crime.

According to information, the incident took place in the Tiwari Mohalla of Antari in Gwalior. Rajesh, 35, who worked as a laborer, ended up in an argument with his friend Raju Mahaur while drinking. During the drinking session, Rajesh accused Raju of stealing his electric stabilizer. The argument escalated, and Rajesh slapped Raju in anger.

This angered Raju even more and in order to take revenge, he strangled Rajesh to death.

Confesses crime to police

After realizing he has committed a serious crime, Raju initially went to a nearby railway track to commit suicide. However, when the train was delayed, he changed his mind and headed to the police station to confess.

According to rural Gwalior’s ASP Niranjan Sharma, the police were shocked to hear Raju’s confession, after which they immediately arrested him. A team of police rushed to the crime scene, where they recovered Rajesh's body. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered against Raju.

The investigation is ongoing, and Raju has been sent to jail.