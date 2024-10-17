 Madhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police

Madhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police

During the drinking session, Rajesh accused Raju of stealing his electric stabilizer. The argument escalated, and Rajesh slapped Raju in anger

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Rajesh | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred in the Antari area of Gwalior on Thursday, where a man killed his friend after being slapped during an argument. Later, the accused even surrendered to the police after committing the crime.

According to information, the incident took place in the Tiwari Mohalla of Antari in Gwalior. Rajesh, 35, who worked as a laborer, ended up in an argument with his friend Raju Mahaur while drinking. During the drinking session, Rajesh accused Raju of stealing his electric stabilizer. The argument escalated, and Rajesh slapped Raju in anger.

This angered Raju even more and in order to take revenge, he strangled Rajesh to death. 

Read Also
Tragic! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies While Dancing Near DJ Loudspeaker During Durga Visarjan In Bhopal; Had...
article-image

Confesses crime to police

FPJ Shorts
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

After realizing he has committed a serious crime, Raju initially went to a nearby railway track to commit suicide. However, when the train was delayed, he changed his mind and headed to the police station to confess.

According to rural Gwalior’s ASP Niranjan Sharma, the police were shocked to hear Raju’s confession, after which they immediately arrested him. A team of police rushed to the crime scene, where they recovered Rajesh's body. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered against Raju.

The investigation is ongoing, and Raju has been sent to jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police

Madhya Pradesh: Friend Kills Friend Over A ‘Slap’ In Gwalior, Later Confesses Crime To Police

Tragic! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies While Dancing Near DJ Loudspeaker During Durga Visarjan In Bhopal; Had...

Tragic! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies While Dancing Near DJ Loudspeaker During Durga Visarjan In Bhopal; Had...

7 Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath Festivals To Have Stoppages In Bhopal, Itarsi, Jabalpur & More;...

7 Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath Festivals To Have Stoppages In Bhopal, Itarsi, Jabalpur & More;...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nikita Porwal On Winning Femina Miss India 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nikita Porwal On Winning Femina Miss India 2024

MP October 17 Weather Update: Sunny Days In Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur; Chilly Evenings Expected From...

MP October 17 Weather Update: Sunny Days In Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur; Chilly Evenings Expected From...