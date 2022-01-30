Madhya Pradesh: Fresh orders issued for delimitation of panchayats, Exercise to be completed by 21 March

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued fresh directives to conduct delimitation exercise of three-layered panchayats in the state.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department issued orders saying that large numbers of people could not participate in claims and objections exercise due to third Covid wave.

Though the delimitation exercise was completed on January 17, rural voters could not participate in claims and objections exercise and therefore rescheduled timetable has been released.

The department has asked collectors to follow new time schedule. The objections and suggestions related to gram panchayats or villages that could not be included in the previous exercise can now be received till February 11.

Settlement of claims and objections will be completed till February 17. Panchayats will be reconstituted till February 21 and initial publication of their ward limits will take place on March 2.

The villagers affected by initial publication of ward delimitation can present their claims, objections and suggestions till March 9. These claims will be settled by March 14 and a notification will be published on March 16.

Department principal secretary Umakant Umrao said initial publication of delimitation of Zila Panchayat and Janpad Panchayats will take place on February 22. Objections and claims will be invited till March 2 and settlement will be done by March 7.

The whole exercise has to be completed by March 10 and sent to directorate by March 16. Director, Panchayati Raj, will present the report to state government on March 21.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:12 AM IST