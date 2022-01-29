Madhya Pradesh: Freelance scribe held from Maharashtra for making fake video of MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A freelance journalist was arrested from a suburb near Mumbai for allegedly making a fake video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which the latter is exhorting people to drink, police said here on Saturday.

Iqbal Parwez (45) was picked up from Mira Road, in Thane district near Mumbai, on Friday and was being brought to Bhopal after being charged under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, an official said.

Parwez was an alumni of Aligarh Muslim University and had worked as a special correspondent with a reputed national TV channel, though he was now freelancing and uploading his work on Youtube, the official said.

More details will be had once Parwez is questioned, the official added.

In the fake video, Chouhan is heard asking people to get drunk, possibly an effort to lampoon the BJP government's new excise policy for the 2022-23 fiscal.

The new MP excise policy has brought down prices of liquor by 20 per cent and has also allowed it to be sold in supermarkets and airports in four major cities under certain conditions.

Those having an annual income of over Rs 1 crore can also obtain home bar licences, as per the new policy that was announced on January 18 by the Chouhan government.

